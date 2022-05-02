Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($9.14) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($9.65). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $35.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $29.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $91.08 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$814.29.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$705.87 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$648.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$606.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.