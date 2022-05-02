Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$851.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFH. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FFH traded down C$44.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$661.10. 58,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,320. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$648.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$606.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

