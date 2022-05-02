Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$860.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$800.00 to C$860.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFH. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$851.43.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$39.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$666.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$648.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$606.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

