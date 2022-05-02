Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$750.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$675.00 to C$750.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$800.00 to C$860.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$851.43.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$39.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$666.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,898. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$648.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$606.89. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.