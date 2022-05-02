Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FTCH stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 67.0% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,614,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

