Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $11.20 on Monday. Farfetch has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

