Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce $40.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.20 million and the lowest is $40.50 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $175.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $206.05 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $209.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.61%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.