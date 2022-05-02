Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce $40.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.20 million and the lowest is $40.50 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $175.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $206.05 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $209.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.