Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

AGM opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGM. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

