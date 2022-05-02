Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,579. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22. Federal Signal has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

