Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $25.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

