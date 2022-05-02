FedNat (FNHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.53 on Monday. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) by 246.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of FedNat worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedNat in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

