FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.79. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 106,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $9,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 748.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

