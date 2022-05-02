Fiera Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million.
TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.81 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.61 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.51.
In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.
Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
See Also
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.