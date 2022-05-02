Fiera Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.81 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.61 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.51.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

