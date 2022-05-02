Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.14.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
TSE FSZ opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.43. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.
In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,873,129.71.
Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
