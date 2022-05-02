Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE FSZ opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.43. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

