Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.62 million. On average, analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $11.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter.
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
