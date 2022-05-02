Financial Analysis: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -5.70% -33.81% -5.56% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Redfin and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.92 billion 0.62 -$109.61 million ($1.13) -9.87 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Rigetti Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Redfin and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 12 2 0 2.07 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin presently has a consensus target price of $42.73, indicating a potential upside of 283.24%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Redfin beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

