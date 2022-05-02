Financial Comparison: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) & Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) and Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sophos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sophos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sophos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.33% 6.04% 1.78% Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Sophos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.33 $382.02 million $2.36 14.37 Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.61 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sophos Group. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Sophos Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment. The company also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machinery, engines, and structures; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. In addition, it offers military vehicles, such as battle tanks, naval ships and maritime systems, guided weapon systems, and defense aircrafts and aero engines; and civil aircrafts and aero engines, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts. Further, the company provides railway, air brake, and automated guideway transit systems; intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, electronic road pricing system, and traffic management system; vibration and isolation systems; water pipes and hydraulic gates; and forklift trucks. Additionally, it offers printing and paper converting machineries, precision cutting tools, precision position feedback sensors, metals machinery, fans and blowers, and compressors and mechanical turbines; and wafer bonding, tunnel excavation and other industrial machinery products, as well as products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sophos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.