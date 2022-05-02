Financial Contrast: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 10.11 -$40.25 million ($2.83) -0.89 Abcam $401.06 million 8.87 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 619.95%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abcam.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,148.15% -95.09% -82.75% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.