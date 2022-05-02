Financial Contrast: Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $884.91 million 1.43 $130.71 million $8.69 9.95 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 14.77% 11.56% 5.03% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

