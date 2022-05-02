Financial Survey: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) vs. Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jackson Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Midwest N/A -3.40% -0.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.45 $3.18 billion N/A N/A Midwest $30.06 million 1.42 -$16.64 million ($4.46) -2.57

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jackson Financial and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.47%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Midwest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.