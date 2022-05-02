Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50. Insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250 over the last quarter.

FTT opened at C$36.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.40. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

