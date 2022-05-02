FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FINW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. 37,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.79% of FinWise Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

