Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fire & Flower in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.92. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

