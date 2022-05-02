Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 503.0 days.

Separately, Rowe initiated coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCMGF remained flat at $$10.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

