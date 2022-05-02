First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

FCF opened at $13.48 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

