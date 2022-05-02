First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCRD stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.53. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

