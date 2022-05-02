First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,616,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 648,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

