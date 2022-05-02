First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $31.80 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $30.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $141.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.95 million, with estimates ranging from $163.70 million to $180.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.