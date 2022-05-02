First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

