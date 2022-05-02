First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.94. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FMBH stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $736.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

