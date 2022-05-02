First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in April

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $6.96 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
