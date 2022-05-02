First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in April

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $6.96 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

