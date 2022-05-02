First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

FDEU stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

