First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,482,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,148,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 114,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

