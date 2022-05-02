First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

