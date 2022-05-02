FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstService also reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

