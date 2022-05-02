FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.23. FirstService also posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.52. FirstService has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FirstService by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FirstService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

