Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

NYSE PFD opened at $12.67 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

