Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 2,938,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

