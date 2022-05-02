Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

FND stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

