Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FLOOF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,501. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Flower One alerts:

About Flower One (Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.