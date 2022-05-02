Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
FLOOF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,501. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Flower One (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flower One (FLOOF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.