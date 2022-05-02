Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLNT opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
FLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.