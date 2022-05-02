Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLNT opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fluent by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

