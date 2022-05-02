Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of its "Building a Better Future" initiative, which focuses on enhancing the markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline, and the high-performing business culture. Although 2021 revenues fell year over year due to lower contribution from the Energy & Chemicals and Urban Solutions segments, adjusted earnings came in at 94 cents per share. Consolidated segment profit rose 12% year over year. New awards were $8.8 billion compared with $7.5 billion a year ago. Fluor's upbeat view for 2022 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.32. 17,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.86.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

