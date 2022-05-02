Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) versus Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Financial Comparison

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hywin alerts:

92.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hywin and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.72 $31.37 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.80 billion 1.69 $10.41 million $0.17 232.07

Hywin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hywin and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.31%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Hywin.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.58% 24.59% 6.06%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Hywin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hywin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. The company also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, it provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas property developers. Further, the company manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.