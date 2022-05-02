Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will report sales of $292.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.78 million and the lowest is $290.65 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $180.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Formula One Group.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
FWONK opened at $62.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $71.17.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
