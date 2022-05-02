Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

NYSE FBHS opened at $71.25 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.