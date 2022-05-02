Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $71.51. 25,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

