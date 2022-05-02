Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

