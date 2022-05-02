Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
