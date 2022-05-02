Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Head to Head Comparison

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 12.61% 23.05% 13.07% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

This table compares Fox Factory and AEA-Bridges Impact’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.30 billion 2.66 $163.82 million $3.87 21.16 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Volatility and Risk

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fox Factory and AEA-Bridges Impact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 1 0 0 2.00 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory presently has a consensus price target of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.96%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Summary

Fox Factory beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to dealers and distributors. The company offers powered vehicles under the FOX, BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, and SCA brands; and mountain bikes and road bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

