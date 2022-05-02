Frank J. Monaco Acquires 12,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.42. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,637. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.