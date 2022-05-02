Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Monday. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

